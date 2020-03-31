BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares during the period. KLA makes up approximately 1.5% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.11% of KLA worth $30,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in KLA by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in KLA by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $222,753.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at $43,042.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $99,326.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $149.52 on Tuesday. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.34 and a 1-year high of $184.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.19%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

