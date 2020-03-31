Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,004 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,291 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $6,418,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,818,888 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $520,204,000 after purchasing an additional 359,312 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

ORCL stock opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $159.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

