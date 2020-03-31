United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $24,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 843.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 46,484 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,348,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS opened at $97.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.06 and its 200-day moving average is $112.49. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.79.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

