Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Lowered by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,371 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 29,245 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.0% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $41,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $218.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

