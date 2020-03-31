Bank of America Corp DE Has $24.74 Million Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $24,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,542,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,287,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after acquiring an additional 668,599 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,086,000 after acquiring an additional 473,425 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,113,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,797,000 after purchasing an additional 409,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 571.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,842,000 after purchasing an additional 406,881 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.16. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $94.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 91.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

