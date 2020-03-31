Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $121,000 Holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMER. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 858,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 117,126 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 175,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 100,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 60,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 55,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. Omeros Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.56.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

