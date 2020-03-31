Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.96. Yum China Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $50.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

