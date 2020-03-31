Bainco International Investors Takes $5.95 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Paypal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Paypal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $97.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.44. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The company has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

