Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average is $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.81. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

In other news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $264,848.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 7,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $482,067.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,466.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,144 shares of company stock worth $4,670,062 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,231 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

