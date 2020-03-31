Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Shares Gap Up to $77.90

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $76.08, but opened at $77.90. Consolidated Edison shares last traded at $80.73, with a volume of 2,426,190 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,911,510,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $298,802,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,144,000 after purchasing an additional 610,178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,368,000 after purchasing an additional 416,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,371,000 after purchasing an additional 382,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

