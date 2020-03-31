Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Ran Frenkel sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $49,028.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $41,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,723 shares of company stock worth $1,347,517 over the last ninety days. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KPTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.29. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 254.74% and a negative net margin of 488.08%. The company had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.