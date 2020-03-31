Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,455 Shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 59,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,592 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 94,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.48. Malibu Boats Inc has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $579.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.88.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBUU. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

