Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $340,000 Stock Position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 102.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,515 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 705,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 450,104 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $2,305,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 263,596 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 58,300 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 143,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,939 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HIX opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

