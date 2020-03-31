Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $346,000 Holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 10,400.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 1,369.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,464,373.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,448 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

PCTY opened at $91.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 87.74, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $66.98 and a 1-year high of $150.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.15.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $162.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

