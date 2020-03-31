Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $6,008,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 233,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 116,745 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,432.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 128,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 184,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average of $63.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.13 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $525,109.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TER. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.