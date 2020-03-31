Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,297 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 10,737.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 825,351 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

In related news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $376,317.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Dahl purchased 400 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.27 per share, with a total value of $32,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDA opened at $91.63 on Tuesday. IDACORP Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $292.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.26 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDA. UBS Group raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.40.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.