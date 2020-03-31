Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMK. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,829,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Weis Markets by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 273,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 37,434 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Weis Markets by 2,939.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Weis Markets by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Weis Markets by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMK opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $902.39 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

