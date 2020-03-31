Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Shares in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 356.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 506,941 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $5,536,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 386.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 207,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 164,932 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 43,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert D. Graham acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $122,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KRO opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $951.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.93. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.01 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

KRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.