Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,862 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 2,013.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $688.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. Primoris Services Corp has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $23.98.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.65 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.65%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,254.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

PRIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

