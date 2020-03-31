Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 3,709 TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,709 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 379.7% in the fourth quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 138,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 109,382 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $746,000. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 109,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in TFS Financial by 144.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 16,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,819 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $83,406.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,592.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.39.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFSL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

