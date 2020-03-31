3,690 Shares in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Imax by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 258,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Imax by 12.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 670,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after buying an additional 76,401 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Imax by 392.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 97,308 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Imax by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Imax during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Imax alerts:

Several research firms have commented on IMAX. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Imax from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Imax to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Imax to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

In related news, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 14,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $201,441.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,918.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,744 shares of company stock worth $549,390. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IMAX opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. Imax Corp has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $557.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Imax had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Imax’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Imax Corp will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.