Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $76,000 Position in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBPX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Continental Building Products by 129.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Continental Building Products by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Continental Building Products by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Continental Building Products by 638.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 891,598 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in Continental Building Products by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 164,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBPX opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. Continental Building Products Inc has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $37.08.

In other Continental Building Products news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $364,027.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,899 shares in the company, valued at $941,946.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

