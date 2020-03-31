Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $19.46 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 166.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,362 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day moving average is $121.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $272.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

