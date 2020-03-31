Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,354 Shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S & T Bancorp were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 23,235 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

STBA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. S & T Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $79.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

