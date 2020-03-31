Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,363 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 47,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BOX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. ValuEngine upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. Box Inc has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 590.16%. The business had revenue of $183.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Box Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

