Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Position Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,008,000 after acquiring an additional 398,175 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Steven Madden by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after buying an additional 97,891 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 53,860 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $1,895,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $1,856,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

