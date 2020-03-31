Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 15,861 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,889 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,861 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.21% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $19,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOV. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

In other news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,869.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

