Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of JHMT stock opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.