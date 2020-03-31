Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $359,000 Position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth $48,719,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,542,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,969,000 after acquiring an additional 167,294 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,189,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after acquiring an additional 839,749 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 843,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 286,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 572,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 68,166 shares during the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCAU shares. Cfra reduced their target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

NYSE:FCAU opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

