Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 991 Shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBP. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vikas Verma acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $865,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,940.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $5,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,436.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

IBP stock opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.92. Installed Building Products Inc has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $401.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBP. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

