11,196 Shares in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,459,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 147.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 44,309 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 14.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Sawyer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber purchased 32,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $349,102.20. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

