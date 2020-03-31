Colony Group LLC Acquires New Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 26,734.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGP. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

MGP stock opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $225.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.69%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Michael Rietbrock acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,696.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andy H. Chien acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,694.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,635. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

