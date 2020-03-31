Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $20.05 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 1,991.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 881,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839,700 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $20,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 1,070.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LBTYA shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Global from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

LBTYA opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.25. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.29). Liberty Global had a net margin of 99.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

