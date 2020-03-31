Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 219.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,911 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.39% of Alliance Data Systems worth $20,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADS. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $36,901,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 4,483.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 224,196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,545,000 after purchasing an additional 175,721 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 520.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 158,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 130,070 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.88.

In related news, Director Sharen J. Turney bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,026.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,568.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth R. Jensen bought 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $182,656.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 748,554 shares in the company, valued at $20,622,662.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 11,355 shares of company stock valued at $302,483 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.87. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

