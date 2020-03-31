Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 68,500 Shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.59% of FirstService worth $21,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in FirstService by 288.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 93,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 69,198 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in FirstService by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 219,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after buying an additional 16,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in FirstService by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 23,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

FSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on FirstService from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FirstService from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on FirstService in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. FirstService Corp has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.41 million. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FirstService Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently -9.22%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

