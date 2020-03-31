Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 92,769 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 326.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,769 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $23,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.57.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $161.40 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.99 and its 200-day moving average is $190.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

