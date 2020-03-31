Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,511,001 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,905,491 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $25,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Enerplus by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,383,907 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 328,422 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 670,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 470,120 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 298,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 43,070 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,580,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after buying an additional 310,870 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ERF opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Enerplus Corp has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $293.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $247.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Enerplus Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0069 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

ERF has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Enerplus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

