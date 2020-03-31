Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 128.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,675 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $34,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 59,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

