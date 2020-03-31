Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,045 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 15,010 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,383 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the third quarter valued at $145,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bass bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 391,904 shares in the company, valued at $333,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Groupon stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. The company has a market cap of $725.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Groupon Inc has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.08). Groupon had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $612.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Groupon Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Groupon from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Groupon from $3.50 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.53.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

