ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,801 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,661,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,075,000 after purchasing an additional 588,030 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,488,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 108,759 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 84,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 268,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.48.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

