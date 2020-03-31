Colony Group LLC Invests $206,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,941,000 after purchasing an additional 219,582 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.8% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 53.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 26.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.58. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.54.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

