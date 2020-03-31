Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) by 219.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,336,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,801,000 after acquiring an additional 272,523 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,638,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,294,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000.
Shares of NASDAQ SILV opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $8.30.
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
