Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 491.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Gritstone Oncology were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $364,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $202.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Gritstone Oncology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 62.40% and a negative net margin of 2,163.41%. Research analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology Inc will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gritstone Oncology Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

