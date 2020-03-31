Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 2,360.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

