Citigroup Inc. Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Century Bancorp were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.75 per share, with a total value of $55,575.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 769,779 shares in the company, valued at $47,533,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.18 per share, with a total value of $133,646.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 737,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,501,707.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,646. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNBKA stock opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $334.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average of $84.11. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $95.70.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.36%.

CNBKA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

