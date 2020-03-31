Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) by 457.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMK. State Street Corp bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at about $5,061,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $588,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $4,388,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $111.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In related news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 4,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $124,564.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 384,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,943,444.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,050.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,609 in the last 90 days.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

