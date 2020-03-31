Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,716 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 961,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 324,471 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3,584.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 804,833 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 450,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. Avid Bioservices Inc has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Mark R. Bamforth acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $104,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $401,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,410. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.