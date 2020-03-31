Chelsea Counsel Co. Makes New Investment in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. Baidu Inc has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $186.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.64.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

