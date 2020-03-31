Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases New Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS stock opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.94. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Cfra raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.18.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.