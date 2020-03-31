Chelsea Counsel Co. Trims Stock Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Chelsea Counsel Co. cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 555,511 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,825,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $91.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $107.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.